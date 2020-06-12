Young Palauans Join in “Black Lives Matter” Rally

On the afternoons of June 10 and 11, a crowd of young Palauans organized in front of the Old OEK Buidling in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement against racism and police brutality. The worldwide protest has gained momentum in over 50 countries across the globe, and follows in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

“The point is to show support and let them know we care. That we are not blind. And Micronesians are for ‘Black Lives Matter’,” said one young protester.

Although the rally drew a lot of support from the community, it also attracted opposition, particularly from some of the older generation. Negative comments largely centered on the protest’s “irrelevance” to Palau, with opponents suggesting that it would be more worthwhile to protest bullying or– according to several remarks– the incoming flights of stranded Palauans.

One protester countered this with the argument that racism happens everywhere. “We are doing this now because we know that our black brothers and sisters have gone through so much worse because of their race,” the protester said. “We are acknowledging that racism is not something that can be brushed off easily.”

The protester went on to draw parallels to race discrimination in Palau. “We are also raising awareness that it has to stop for our fellow foreign workers here before it gets out of hand. I just wish they would show up and see what we are fighting for here.”

“The youth has access to what’s going on in Palau and outside of it,” another protester said. “Palau is part of a global community. What affects everyone else affects us too.”

