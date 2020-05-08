Working group to develop a comprehensive strategy for PNMS

The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) has enlisted the help of Palau Conservation Society (PCS) to establish a working group that will take actions to develop a comprehensive communication strategy for the Palau National Marine Sanctuary (PNMS). The PNMS was established in 2015 with the intention to be a collaborative effort between government, civil society, and the community to benefit Palau. The development of this communication plan will fulfill this and begin an ongoing collective effort for communicating PNMS. The working group will consist of members from across different agencies and groups, both in the private and public sector. This group will help create a set of guidelines to ensure that new information is being given to the public regularly, and that feedback from the community is being considered. These guidelines will help communicate new information, engage leadership in Palau, and facilitate information-sharing amongst partners for effective implementation of PNMS.

The PNMS was created with the purpose of providing food security, preserving biodiversity and diversifying the economy. Since its creation in 2015, a great deal of work has been done by different agencies that include a long list of partners, stakeholders, and donors. In order to effectively communicate this work to the public and avoid misunderstandings or misinformation, it is essential to consult with all groups that have been, and will be affected by the PNMS to lay the foundation for consistent messaging.

PCS, a community-based non-government organization (NGO), has years of experience in the communication of environmental work and has been working on PNMS since its creation, thus making it the ideal partner to develop this communication plan.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all partners that have been involved since the beginning of this effort,” stated PICRC CEO, Yimnang Golbuu, “we look forward to updating the public as the working group moves forward.”