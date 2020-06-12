WIOA to release first payments the week of the 22nd

The Office of WIA/WIOA is getting ready to disburse first checks during the week of the 22nd of this month. The Office has received $14 million of the $17.9 million that was awarded to them under the United States CARES ACT.

Even though the funds are here, initial disbursement is slow due to lot of paperwork involved prior to release of check. In a phone call with Josephine Ulengchong, the Director of the WIA/WIOA, she said it will be sometime on the week of the 22nd depending on the progress of the required paperwork.

Palau became eligible for Relief for Workers Affected by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) under the United States CARES Act 2020 and on March 31, 2020, Palau President Remengesau Jr. signed the agreement implementing the Relief for Workers Affected COVID-19 Act with between the Republic of Palau and the US Department of Labor.

The funds go to assist those people that have lost their jobs or have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 or lost their income source as result of COVID-19. The two types of benefits include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). Of the $19.7 million, $7.9 will go to PUA and $12 million will go to FPUC which is directed for family assistance.

At 10:30am this morning, WIOA will be reporting to the public information about the funds and anyone wanting to learn more about the program may tune in at 10:30am. The report will be live streamed through PNCC and via Wave Radio.

