Vehicle smuggling ring exposed in Fiji

SUVA, 23 DECEMBER 2019 — The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has exposed what seems to be a vehicle smuggling racket.

A vehicle importer in the Western Division was recently investigated for allegedly smuggling four Toyota Hiluxes into Fiji.

According to the FRCS this looks like a highly connected network of individuals working with intent to make money from proceeds of criminal activities.

During the investigation, two FRCS staff were also implicated as colluding to facilitate this illegal import. They have been fired and face criminal prosecution.

The vehicles were imported between 2016 and 2019 and information has been ascertained that they were either reported stolen or were written off overseas.

Therefore the importation of the four wheel drives are prohibited under the Customs laws.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is also investigating two other suspected prohibited vehicle imports.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Dass says they are collaborating with the Land Transport Authority to holistically crackdown on this illegal operation.

Dass says they are also investigating the fact that the vehicle frame or chassis numbers were altered and given a new look to conceal the alleged smuggling racket.

All four vehicles have been detained by FRCS pending legal proceedings….(PACNEWS)