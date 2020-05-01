Various foods donated to Palau Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Justice

Through the collaborative efforts of the Embassy of Taiwan and Taiwan Technical Mission, a variety of foods were donated to Palau Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Justice on April 28th at Ernguul Park.

The variety of foods consisted of kangkum, bok choy, long beans, cucumber, bottle gourds, white gourds, taro, 50 boxes of fresh eggs, 40 boxes of chicken, and 100 boxes of pork. The various food items will be used to help people in the community that are most vulnerable to the economic hardships due to the fight against COVID-19.

It was decided amongst the two agencies that the Palau Red Cross Society will get 25% of the food items while the Ministry of Justice will get the remaining 75%.

By doing so, the Ministry of Justice will distribute these food items to the students from FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and RMI (Republic of Marshall Islands) that are attending Palau Community College, foreign parents of PCAA (Palau Community Action Agency) head start program, as well as the two highest population of foreign workers residing in Palau which are the Filipino’s and the Bangladeshi’s.

Representing the Ministry of Justice was the Bureau of Labor and Immigration director Mr. Silverius Tellei, whom expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards Ambassador Chow and the people of Taiwan’s partnership and continued support.

Also conveying his gratitude was Chairman of Palau Red Cross Society Santy Asanuma. In his remarks, Asanuma said that “I am really proud that Red Cross have somehow been the channel on which the government of Palau and Taiwan have come together and provide these help to the people most in need.”

Additionally, Ambassador Chow presented a donation of $1,500 to the Palau Red Cross Society.

In his speech, Ambassador Chow mentioned that Palau has become pretty well equipped with medical supplies for COVID-19 and this time they wanted to aide with the economic impacts of COVID-19 by providing assistance to the community.

He acknowledges that these donations are far from enough, but hopes that through this course of action will encourage more donors and stakeholders to come forth to present their own contributions.