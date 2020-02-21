USCIS opens application period for new status for long-term residents of CNMI

SAIPAN, 20 FEBRUARY 2020 (USCIS/MARIANAS VARIETY) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday announced that the application period for those seeking the new Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands long-term resident status will open on 19 February, 2020.

Eligible aliens will have 180 days to apply for the new status, which was created by the Northern Mariana Islands Long-Term Legal Residents Relief Act (48 U.S.C. 1806(e)(6)), signed by President Trump on 25 June, 2019.

CNMI long-term resident status is not the same thing as lawful permanent residence and does not lead to lawful permanent resident status.

To be eligible for the CNMI long-term resident status, an alien must fall into one or more of the following categories:

Certain “stateless” individuals: Foreign nationals born in the CNMI between 01 January, 1974, and 09 January, 1978.

Immediate relatives of qualifying “stateless” individuals: Spouses and unmarried children under the age of 21 of foreign nationals born in the CNMI between 01 January, 1974, and 09 January, 1978.

CNMI permanent residents under CNMI immigration law: Individuals who were permanent residents of the CNMI on 27 November 2009.

Immediate relatives of qualifying CNMI permanent residents: Spouses and unmarried children under the age of 21 of an individual who was a permanent resident of the CNMI on 27 November 2009.

Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens: Individuals who, on 27 November, 2011, were either a spouse, child or parent of a U.S. citizen, and continue to have such family relationship with the citizen.

In-home caregivers: Caregivers of critical medical or special needs individuals in the CNMI who on Dec. 31, 2018, had a grant of parole under the former USCIS parole program for certain in-home caregivers.

Additionally, they must:

Have been lawfully present in the CNMI on 31 December, 2018, or 25 June, 2019, under the immigration laws of the United States, including under a grant of parole under section 212(d)(5) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1182(d)(5)) or deferred action;

Be admissible as an immigrant to the United States under the INA (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.), except that no immigrant visa is required;

Have resided continuously and lawfully in the CNMI from Nov. 28, 2009, through 25 June, 2019; and

Not be a citizen of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia or the Republic of Palau….PACNEWS