Update on Recent Unscheduled Power Outage in Parts of Babeldaob

PPUC would like to apologize to the public for a recent power outage affecting the East Coast of Babeldaob—Ngchesar, Melekeok and Ngiwal:

Date: February 18, 2020 (Tuesday) Time: 3:00am to 8:30am

Cause of outage: A cutout was found open on Line B at the Kokusai Substation. Crews traced the line and found no fault; however, when they tried to energize, the fuse exploded and opened the cutout again.

They went back and traced the line again to find a fallen line post. Crews replaced the line post and bound power lines to it. They closed all cutouts and energized power. Services were back to normal in all affected areas by 8:30am.