University of Guam Telethon for COVID Relief raises $43,000

The University of Guam raised $43,000 from 327 donors last night through a telethon fundraiser to support emergency medical personnel responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The total more than doubled the original goal of $20,000. The fundraising event streamed live for two hours on the university’s Facebook page and had been accepting donations in the weeks prior.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said. “It was very uplifting to see our community come together against this common enemy, and these generous donations will go a long way in supplying our frontline workers with critically needed supplies.”

The money raised will go directly toward the purchase of meals, face masks and shields, hand sanitizer, gloves, and other equipment and supplies for health care workers in Guam.

“Everyone really got into the spirit of the telethon,” said Norman Analista, director of development and alumni affairs and co-host of the event. “We had callers challenging their teammates, colleagues, and even business competitors to match their donations. That’s the kind of positive energy and sense of community we were hoping to create during this time.”

The telethon featured content experts from the UOG community sharing tips to help residents weather the coronavirus public health emergency. The topics included handling stress and anxiety, cooking healthy meals at home and grocery shopping on a budget, home fitness activities, home gardening, and others.

“In times of uncertainty like this, it’s really important for all of us to have answers, a sense of security, and a sense of relief,” Krise said. “And knowledge is power, so the content of our videos aimed to provide valuable insight for all of the issues people are having to deal with and how we can make the best of this whole experience.”

The event also included surprise musical performances by UOG students and alumni, including the UOG Latte Tones, Joe Guam, and Coco and the Way Cool Heroes.

The educational video segments and the recording of the telethon can still be viewed on the university’s Facebook page: facebook.com/UniversityofGuam.

The event was sponsored by IT&E, KUAM Careforce, and LSG Sky Chefs with program sponsorship from Docomo Pacific, The Guam Daily Post, and Blue Pacific Realty.

Photo captions:

1: Norman Analista, director of development and alumni affairs at UOG, directs viewers to the numbers to call to make a donation during the University of Guam Live Stream Telethon for COVID relief on April 8.

2: Sharleen Santos-Bamba, associate dean of the UOG College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, co-hosts the University of Guam Live Stream Telethon for COVID relief on April 8 from the UOG campus.

3: The University of Guam Latte Tones choral group sings Nat King Cole’s “Smile,” each via video call from their own homes, as a surprise performance of the University of Guam Live Stream Telethon for COVID relief on April 8.

4: (From left) Bannuar Quiaoit, Daniel Bernardo, Ryan Ganon, registered nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital and alumni of the UOG nursing program, thank the community for their support via a video message during the telethon.