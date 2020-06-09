UN-DP donates 1000 scrub sets for Palau’s response to COVID-19

On June 5th, The United Nations Development Programme donated 1000 scrub sets to the Ministry of Health to assist with Palau’s response to COVID-19.

The scrub sets come in varying sizes ranging from XS (extra small) and XXL (extra extra large). The set will be given to the nurses and will be worn solely for the response to COVID-19.

Country Project Coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme Aleyda Valdes expressed that “I am sure that this will not be the last time and we will still be contributing to this effort.”

Valdes added that “We know that Palau has not yet reported a case and we hope it continues this way, but in preparation we are glad to help and support during this challenging time.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...

Related