U.S. supports Journalism through free AP content for Pacific news outlets

SUVA, 14 MAY 2020 (U.S EMBASSY) — The United States Embassy Suva through the Department of State is supporting Pacific journalism and promoting access to information by providing free Associated Press (AP) Asia and AP Top News content to news outlets in 13 Pacific island nations or territories.

This service, which started last year, has been renewed for the next two years through a US$150,000 grant from the State Department.

U.S. Ambassador Joseph Cella, said “This is an excellent and timely opportunity for news outlets across the Pacific to have access to global and regional news content from this transparent and trusted global wire service. We hope outlets around the region take advantage of this excellent professional news service at no cost to their organisation.”

This initiative is part of a host of activities by the U.S. Embassy in Suva and the Department of State in Washington, D.C. to support a free press, foster transparency, and promote the spread of accurate information in the Pacific and around the world. The U.S. government is proud to invest in the capacity of professional journalism in the Pacific through regional and virtual workshops, exchange programmes, sharing resources, combatting disinformation and growing the reach of credible news sources in the region.

During this month when we celebrate journalism and freedom of the press, the U.S. Embassy is excited to be providing the funding to support free access to news outlets across the region to encourage broad information sharing, respect copyright, and combat disinformation.

AP Top News is AP’s core digital breaking news service, delivering a broad range of dynamic, engaging content around the clock. AP Top News includes ranked headline packages of the top overall stories of the day, as well as the top stories in each of 10 standard news categories.

The headline packages, as well as the stories, are all curated by AP editors throughout the day and updated as events unfold. Founded in 1848, the Associated Press is the oldest and largest news organisation in the world providing news, photos, graphics, audio and video services for more than one billion people a day……PACNEWS