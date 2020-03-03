U.S Air Force showcased aircraft to the public and assist with training exercises

People were given the opportunity to go inside an official aircraft of the U.S Air Force on February 27th at the Ngerubtek Parking Lot between 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The airmen of the U.S. Air Force were present to explain to the public the different functions of the ship. Additionally, staff from the US Embassy of Palau and CAT 36-04 were present to greet the airmen and to provide any needed assistance.

Prior to the showcase, the soldiers of the U.S. Air Force were training the staff of the Palau International Airport with an exercise called the Table Top Exercise. This activity allows the staff of Palau International Airport to know their roles in an emergency and their responses to the situation.

These training exercises also known as the Cope North were one of many that were performed around the Pacific Region starting from February 12th to February 28th. This gave airmen the opportunity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercises that will help hone their skills in combat readiness and interoperability.

In an online article for the Pacific Air Forces, U.S Air Force Colonel and Cope North Director Scott Rowe mentioned that “This exercise is a model opportunity for our countries to participate in world-class training and expand engagements to strengthen our interoperability.” He believes that these exercises will help enhance the capacity and capability to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific.