Two Palauan women to be featured in work in Pacific fisheries

Two Palauan women will be featured in the Pacific Island’s Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA)’s Moana Voices which raises of Pacific women in fisheries.

To coincide with World Ocean’s Day, FFA will highlight the work of Permanent Representative from Palau to the United Nations Olai Uludong and the late Nanette Malsol, Palau fisheries leader.

The Edition Three (3) of Moana Voices for 2020 will also feature Rachael Luru, PNG, Mere Lakeba, Fiji, Camille Movick-Inatio, FSM, Latisha Mataora, Cook Islands, Ana Taholo,, WCPFC/Tonga, Joyce Samuelu Ah Leong, FFA/Samoa, and Sangaalofa Clark, PNA/Kiribati.

Malsol was instrumental in helping to establish the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) .

Nanette was also the first female Chair of the PNA, a position that she held from 2012 to 2013.

“Like others growing up on a Pacific Island, my affinity with the ocean runs deep. Swimming, seafood, and a never-ending fascination with the ocean has always been a big part of my family life.” Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, FFA Director- General said in a statement.

The Moana Voices raise the profile of fisheries as a potential career, as well as the profile of women already working in the sector.

Other ways to foster balance in the sector include providing support networks for women in fisheries and strengthening institutions, workplaces, and conditions. (B. Carreon)

