TTM and CAT conduct workshops in Angaur

Angaur State Government welcomed a rare visiting group made up of Ambassador Wallace Chow of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Ambassador Akira Karasawa of Japan last Saturday May 30th. Also in the group were representatives from Bureau of Agriculture(BOA),Taiwan Technical Mission(TTM), Civic Action Team (CAT) and Aquaculture and Animal Production Project (AP&APP)

Over the past two years, TTM has been holding workshops in different states to share their expertise in agriculture. This time TTM again worked with BOA in collaboration with Angaur State Government to organize a horticulture and nutrition education workshop. CAT’s OIC Lt. Afari J. Patterson, AOIC MSgt Robert Smith and experts from AP and APP also joined the efforts to promote their respective works in Palau. At the same time, Taiwan Shing Kong Hospital and Show Chwan Hospital’s health care workers provided NCD screening services to Angaur community. Around thirtyAngaur State residents attended the workshops to learn horticultural skills and concepts of balanced diets.

Ambassador Chow thanked the Angaur State Government and Palau Visitors Authority (PVA) for arranging this event, and stated that COVID-19 Pandemic has shown peoplethe importance of food security. That’s the reason why we need experts from TTM, BOA, AP, and APP. Ambassador Chow also encourage everyone to learn from abovementioned expertsthe knowledge of farming, grow more food, and raise more chicken and pigs. He wished Taiwan and Palaucan work together on building a self-sufficient society.

After attending the first part of workshop, Ambassador Chow and Ambassador Karasawa continued their visiting program with a local tour arranged by Angaur State Government and PVA. They visited Punts Santa Maria, blow holes, WWII Vogt Corsair, and B-24 Liberator Wreckage.

TTM is always happy to share its expertise in horticultural cultivation. Those who are interested can contact TTM at 488-6557 OR 544-1616 for more information.

