Three children among 11 killed in tribal fight in Porgera

PORT MORESBY, 12 MARCH 2020 (POST COURIER) — Eleven people – including three children – were massacred Wednesday when a fight between two warring tribes from Tari spilled into the Porgera Valley.

Three women and five men from Enga were also killed when the O Kiru and Miape tribes resumed fighting, this time Porgera.

Paiela-Hewa LLG president Sailas Ayeila, who was on the ground with the law and order team and security personnel, yesterday confirmed that those killed were from Enga in the Paiela, Porgera and Kandep areas but lived in the Suyan village near Porgera.

He said this tribal fight has already claimed enough lives, including that of a young policeman recently. He said the blood spilled by this fighting has been condemned by Porgera leaders, police and citizens.

Ayeila said even though the tribes were asked to return home, the O Kiru warlords refused to leave and returned to Suyan village in Marenga area in search of their enemies – the Miape tribe – and slaughtered these innocent people.

Ayeila said the Porgera-Paiela leaders and their people are now calling on the national government declare a state of emergency in the area.

“We Engans do have tribal warfare but we don’t kill in such barbaric and animalistic way. We don’t kill women and children. I helped to recover those killed and transport the corpses to Paiam Hospital morgue, and I am terrified. People of Porgera, public servants and mining employees are in fear now. Few weeks ago, the police and PNGDF went on a raid after a young policeman was killed by these Tari tribes and the houses that were burnt to the ground by these security personnel belonged to innocent people,” Ayiela said.

He also requested the national government to begin a manhunt for the two warlords…..PACNEWS