THIRTY-TWO (32) MORE TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) continued to test more front line workers (health care workers and first responders). Thirty-two specimens were collected and tested on April 16, 2020, and all results were negative. Testing will continue the rest of April, following guidelines set by MOH.

MOH continues to urge the public to practice preventive measures including proper hand-washing and coughing/sneezing etiquette, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, practicing physical distancing (6 feet apart), avoiding large crowds or social gatherings, and staying away from others when sick.

If anyone should develop fever, cough, and breathing difficulties, call your doctor or the BNH Emergency Room at 488-2558 for further guidance. For general information about COVID-19, contact the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

Thank you.