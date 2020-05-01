Temporary travel restrictions from China, Macau, and Hong Kong to Palau extended to June 30th

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Industries, and Commerce are extending temporary flight suspensions from Hong Kong, Macau, and China to the Republic of Palau until June 30th.

According to Executive Order No. 440, the restriction extends to “all travelers with travel history originating from or transiting through mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau within 14 days of their arrival in the Republic of Palau.”

However, exemptions can be applied to Palauan citizens and residents so long as they submit to a comprehensive health screening and 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Palau.

Entry of cruise ships to Palau ports will also be restricted until June 30th unless the captain submits proof that it has not called in any COVID-19 affected areas and that none of its passengers originated from or transited through any affected areas within 14 days of boarding a vessel.

Although Palau is one of the nations in the world that still remain free from COVID-19. Ongoing efforts to prevent and prepare for the entry of COVID-19 are still being put in place.