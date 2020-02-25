Taiwan Sponsors Protocol and Hospitality Training for Our Ocean Conference

(left to right) MOS Chief of Staff Jeffrey Antol, Ambassador Wallace Chow, trainee representativeUliGotlob, Minister of State Faustina Marugg, and training tutor Minister on Home Assignment Warren Wang pose at the certificate awarding ceremony February 18.

Ministry of State just partnered with the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy to conduct a successful protocol and hospitality training for public sector employees in preparation for the coming Our Ocean Conference.

From February 17 to 18, around 60 Palau government employees from national and local governments and other public sectors gathered at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center to listen to classes by a Taiwan expert on governmental protocol and hospitality.

The expert, Minister on Home Assignment, Warren Wang was dispatched by Taiwan Government on the invitation of the Ministry of State. He brought to Palau not only his 30 plus years of experiences in the diplomatic service, along with a set of teaching materials including protocols on how to receive foreign dignitaries, international etiquette – clothing, dining, accommodation, and transportation. During classes, Minister Wang also inserted important tips on time management for hosting major events. Attendees found his teachings informative, intriguing, and conducted in time to suit the needs.

Taiwan Embassy is delighted to work with the Ministry of State to boost capacities of Team Palau, and hopes this training will help Palau better prepare for the Our Ocean Conference.