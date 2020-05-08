Taiwan, Guam, CNMI and other partners join hands in fighting COVID-19

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Taiwan Adventist Hospital held a videoconference on May 6, 2020 to share Taiwan’s response to the COVID-19. Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and CNMI Governor Ralph Torres together with more than 100 health experts and medical personnel from Guam, CNMI, Hawaii, California, Washington State, Toronto and Canada attended the virtual conference.

Hsu, Szu-chien, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in his opening speech announced that Taiwan Government will donate 200,000 surgical masks to Guam and 100,000 to CNMI. He also shared that measures such as pre-emptive planning and production of person protective equipment are the key to contain COVID-19. Taiwan Adventist Hospital President Huang, Hui-ting also shared how Taiwan implemented disease prevention policies and the cooperation between the hospitals and the Government.

Deputy Minister Hsu said, we are glad to share our success with our close Pacific partners like Guam and CNMI. Taiwan will continue to boost anti-pandemic cooperation with other partners to manifest the spirit that Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping.