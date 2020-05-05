Taiwan Embassy donates $1,000 to Palau Track and Field Association

Ambassador Wallace Chow of the ROC (Taiwan) presented a check of $1,000 to Senator Regis Akitaya, concurrently the President of Palau Track and Field Association, on May 1st, 2020 in support of the development of track and field sport in Palau.

Palau Track and Field Association organize different kinds of sport events where young athletes have the opportunities to develop their strength and athletic skills. In order to keep the athletes in training, the association plans to hold a 10k and 5k “Pristine Palau Half Marathon” on June 6th, 2020 and part of the donation will be used to fund the event.

Taiwan Embassy is delighted to support Palau Track and Field Association and hopes through such donation, track and field can attract wider participation in Palau.