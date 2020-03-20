Taiwan delivers stimulus grant of a quarter million

March 18, 2020 (Koror, Palau) Ambassador Wallace M.G. Chow of the ROC (Taiwan) to Palau presented one stimulus grant check of 255,000 US dollars to Minister of Finance Elbuchel Sadang on Wednesday, March 18 at the Embassy.

Two funded projects in this action are Koror Meyuns Softball Field Lighting Upgrade Project and Ngarchelong Ngerbau Recreational Park Development.

Taiwan Government is happy to assist Palau in its national development and remains committed to deepening the relationship with Palau through varieties of cooperation projects.