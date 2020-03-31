Taiwan delivers stimulus grant of $ 446,500

Ambassador Wallace M.G. Chow of the ROC (Taiwan) presented one stimulus grant check of 446,500 US dollars to Minister of Finance Elbuchel Sadang on Friday, March 27.

Eight funded projects in this action are Airai Recreational Park Development Project, Ngaraard Kuabs Recreational Park Development Project, Ngaraard Ngerchokl Visitor Attraction Site Development Project, Ngatpang Koksai-Nekken Road Improvements, Ngchesar State Road Improvement Project, Ngchesar Taberngesang Park Improvement Project, Peleliu Water Distribution Pipes-Camp Beck & Ngereklai and One-Stop-Shop Phase I.

Taiwan Government is honored to be one of Palau’s main development partners and remains committed to deepening the relationship with Palau through varieties of cooperation projects.