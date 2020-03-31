Surangel and Payless make donations

The Bureau of Ageing, Disability & Gender and Palau’s senior citizens would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Surangel& Son’s Company and Payless Market for their generous donations received this month of March 2020. Donated items included food items such as vegetables and fruits. The Division of Aging staff was able to deliver vegetable and fruit boxes to the elderly including those who are homebound and to the elderly who regularly come to the Old Age Center in Medalaii.

