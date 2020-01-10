Shimbros International to support PICRC’s 19th Anniversary Gala

The Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) continues to prepare for its 19th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner Gala to be held on January 16, 2020. For over a decade, Shimbros International has been one of the Center’s most dedicated benefactors. Its continuous support has helped PICRC continue with its mission to provide top quality research for the benefit of the people of Palau.

Shimbros has played a large role in previous Anniversary events. This year, the company will make no exception and will continue to support the Center’s mission by donating all of the drinks to be served during the Dinner Gala. At the same time, Shimbros will be printing the backdrop of the Anniversary picture booth as well as the banner to be displayed with this year’s Anniversary Theme, “Reaching new Frontiers, Anchored in Tradition.”

“We are grateful that Shimbros has once again agreed to support the Center during this year’s Anniversary Dinner Gala,” stated Policy Development Coordinator, Andrea Uchel, “Throughout the years, our partnership has strengthened and we are confident that their support will guarantee a successful event.”

The Anniversary Dinner Gala is PICRC’s largest event of the year intended to raise funds to support PICRC’s research, outreach, and education work while providing an enjoyable night for PICRC’s benefactors. The event will be held on PICRC’s grounds and will be broadcast live by Palau Wave Radio. Tickets are now available for $100.00 per person. For more information, please contact Ms. Jenna Mersai at 680-488-6950 or jmersai@picrc.org