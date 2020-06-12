Shimbros International, Inc. donate masks to police station

On the morning of June 10, Shimbros International, Inc. together with Anheuser-Busch donated 1,000 face masks to the Palau Police Station’s frontliners, who will be helping to escort the incoming repatriating Palauans later this week.

Shaun Remis, Resident Manager for Shimbros International, Inc. distributed the supplies at the police station to Director Aloysius Alonz, Vice President Arnold Oilouch, and Earnest Ongidobei, among others.

Shimbros International, Inc. and Anheuser-Busch will continue to collaborate to provide needed supplies to the frontliners, with more donations promised to come soon.

