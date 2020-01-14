Samoa to build regional Police Academy centre

Samoa is moving ahead with plans to build a multi million dollar Police Academy compound at Tafaigata which is to be a training facility for the region.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil told the Samoa Observer that this project is in partnership with the Chinese Government.

Funding of $158,073 is included in the budget that was introduced in Parliament last month to assist with the Police Academy.

The Police Commissioner described the facility as a hub for law enforcement and the courses will be targeted to suit the needs of the Pacific islands.

In addition to training new recruits for the police force it will also offer refresher courses for police officers and law enforcement training for Samoa and the Pacific community,

Fuiavailili envisions it will also be a centre to train border control agents, such as customs, quarantine, airport, port and immigration personnel.

The academy will also feature a sports field, running tracks, accommodations, classrooms , gymnasium, training venues and administration building. (PACNEWS)