PVA says its preparing for tourism recovery

The Palau Visitors Authority (PVA) said that it is preparing for recovery by drafting market strategies to help the industry bounce back strongly in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Finance Minister Elbuchel Sadang, PVA Managing Director said that because Palau will be competing with the entire world for tourists once travel recovers, “therefore uniqueness and an organized plan is needed.”

The PVA said it plans to schedule international and local events during low/high seasons.

PVA is also planning to conduct a Social Media contest for Palau’s main markets by targeting repeat guests.

The agency said it will also plan unique and new events during the period of Oct 2020 to 2021.

Ms. Nakamura said the earlier PVA plan, “the sooner we can give this info to our agents they can incorporate into their tour itinerary and charter flights.”

It is also considering a plan for the development of charter flights as short term recovery measures by offering a more affordable package tour to Palau.

PVA will also ensure that it will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that there will be an increase in standards, equipment, and training in the hospitality industry.

“The COVID outbreak gave us lessons on how Infectious disease can spread, hygiene and social distancing are important elements, in the future even the pandemic is gone but the memory and behaviors will persist.”