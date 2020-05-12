PSFA Press Release Announcement

As the official organization for sport fishing in the Republic of Palau, Palau Sports Fishing Association (PSFA) holds the largest sport fishing derby event in Palau which features the Etpison Cup. This year marks the 30th anniversary for PSFA’s Annual Fishing Derby, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the PSFA has decided to postpone the Derby, including the Jr. Anglers and sporting events. We will continue to take direction from the Ministry of Health and our partners the Palau Pacific Resort, IP&E, Shimbros, NECO Yamaha and Bank of Hawaii on this important community gather.

Updates will be made real-time at www.palausportsfishing.com and @palausportsfishing FaceBook page.