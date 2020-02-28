Proud to support America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) as they   celebrate 40 Years of helping businesses “Think BIG & Start Small.”

For 40 years America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network has helped to aspire and emerging small business owners achieve the American dream of entrepreneurship. This March SBDCs from around the country are coming together for one special day to celebrate their work, impact and most importantly their clients – America’s small businesses.

To celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and in local communities each year, America’s SBDCs are hosting the fourth annual SBDC Day on March 18th. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide.

Small businesses, partners, and advocates are invited to help spread the word about SBDC Day using the hashtag #SBDCDay and our anniversary hashtag #SBDCsCelebrate40. On March 18th, participants are encouraged to share how their local SBDC has created a difference in their life and community. SBDCs nationwide will collectively share, in real-time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large. This special day will also be celebrated through public relations initiatives, campaigns, and online and in-person events. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org/SBDCDay

Each week in the month of March, Palau SBDC has lined up workshops to celebrate SBDC Day in Palau. Each workshop aims to help entrepreneurs improve their business management skills. For more information contact Palau SBDC at 587-6004 or visit our training calendar online at https://pisbdcn.ecenterdirect.com/events.