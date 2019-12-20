PPUC Donates to the Homebound

In keeping with our annual holiday tradition and in the spirit of giving, the Palau Public Utilities Corporation (PPUC) donated 53 gift baskets to the homebound. As a token of appreciation for their patronage, PPUC staff went house to house and delivered gift baskets to 42 homebound patients in Babeldaob, 9 in Peleliu, and 2 in Kayangel. Through this annual program, PPUC employees are given the opportunity to see firsthand the most vulnerable customers that they serve day in and day out. PPUC would like to thank the Ministry of Health (MOH) Home Health Clinic for their continued collaboration that have made this program successful throughout the years.

The PPUC Board, Management, and staff would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2020!