PNCC Technicians Certified by OSHA

Airai, Palau – On February 1 to February 21, Palau National Communications Corporation conducted its contractual Safety and Hazardous Training for about twenty-five of its technicians. This intense one-week training was conducted by Davey C. Doby, a Certified Environmental Trainer from Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and American National Standard Institute (ANSI, a branch of the U.S. Department of Labor based in Guam.

The purpose of this training was to ensure safety and healthful working conditions for all our technicians and to train them to be able to identify safety hazards in work areas and correct them. PNCC Technicians had the opportunity to learn about CPR, safety and proper operations of Aerial Lifts (Boom Trucks, Bucket Trucks), pole climbing, and basic safety management. This training also offered the best safety practices and expectations in work that all trainees got to learn.

While there is an ongoing work to provide quality communication services in Palau, PNCC believes that a “safe and healthy workplace not only protects workers from injury and illness, it can also lower injury/illness costs, reduce absenteeism and turnover, increase productivity and quality, and raise employee morale. In other words, Safety is good for business. Plus, protecting workers is the right thing to do.”