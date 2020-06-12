PICRC receives donation of $2,000 from ROC (Taiwan) Embassy

On June 05, 2020, His Excellency, Wallace M.G. Chow, Ambassador of The Republic of China (Taiwan) in Palau, donated $2,000 to Palau International Coral Reef Center’s (PICRC) Arts and Tides Calendar.

ROC (Taiwan) is a long-time supporter of the Center’s Arts and Tides Calendar, and despite the challenges our world is facing, this year was no exception. “We are happy to continuously support this program. This year’s theme brings awareness to the fact that the oceans connect us, and as such, plastic pollution affects us all. It is important to realize that it is within our communities where we can start making a change,” stated His Excellency Chow. The donation will directly go into the production of PICRC’s 2021 “Saving our Oceans from Plastic Pollution” Arts and Tides Calendar.

“This year’s theme is extremely significant,” stated PICRC CEO, Yimnang Golbuu, “plastics have become a real concern in our society, as they are being introduced into the food webs killing thousands of sea animals; possibly affecting human health. We are very grateful for Ambassador Chow’s support as the donation will help support a program that aims to raise awareness, while at the same time, inspiring the community into taking action,” he added.

