PICRC extends the closure of its facilities to the general public until April 30th

On March 26, 2020 the Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) announced the closure of its facilities, including the Palau Aquarium, as a preventive measure taken against COVID-19. Originally stipulated to close for two weeks, until April 12th, the Center has made a new decision to remain closed until April 30th.

Even though there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Palau, the country is taking steps to mitigate its possible spreading. PICRC’s decision to extend the closure of its facilities to the general public until the end of the month follows a sense of responsibility to protect and limit risk to all partners, collaborators, guests and public at large. “At PICRC we are committed to the safety and security of our visitors and staff,” stated PICRC CEO, Yimnang Golbuu, “Even though our doors are closed to the general public, the Center continues internal operations, such as research and outreach activities, but with limited physical community involvement. At the same time, our aquarists and maintenance staff are working on much needed repairs to the Aquarium and overall facilities,” he added.