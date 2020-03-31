Penthouse Supports PCS with $500 towards Ocean Stewardship

Koror, Palau – Despite the recent downturn in the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palau Conservation Society (PCS) continues to receive support from local businesses. On March 25, 2020, PCS received a donation of $500 from the Penthouse Hotel in support of the ongoing ocean stewardship outreach initiative. Pictured to the right is Mr. Lucas Salii Jr., Supervisor, gifting the donation to Executive Director Ms. Bola Majekobaje.

The Penthouse Hotel is one of the oldest 100% locally-owned businesses in Palau, a feat that has been difficult to maintain especially in recent years. Aside from being your “home away from home”, the hotel houses a restaurant, bakery, conference room, and beauty salon. The penthouse is doing its part to keep social contact at a minimum by reducing its restaurant hours to 6 am-2 pm daily. However, the kitchen remains open until 10 pm for take-out only. All take-out orders that are paid for in cash, credit or check will receive 10% off their full order. The penthouse is also doing what it can to protect our ecosystems by completely cutting plastic straws and Styrofoam containers out of their stocks.

Local partners such as the Penthouse play an important part in the work that we do. Without their help, we wouldn’t have been able to provide over 200 students with the opportunity to get a first-hand experience on the global fight against marine plastic pollution in 2019. With this gift, we hope to reach more students by this year’s end.

The PCS Board of Directors and staff are grateful to their partners for their support. Any company or interested individuals who would like to make a donation is welcomed to contact Ms. Bola Majekobaje, PCS Executive Director, at 488-3993, or via email at bola@palauconservation.org.

Kom Kmal Mesulang!