PALAU IMPLEMENTS POINTS OF ENTRY SCREENINGS

KEY POINTS:

Novel (new) coronavirus strain identified in Wuhan City in the People’s Republic of China on January 07, 2020.

Over 500 cases and 17 related deaths confirmed in the People’s Republic of China; cases also confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States; and a suspected case in Australia.

Travel restrictions have been imposed for Wuhan in the People’s Republic of China; several countries have begun screening direct flights from Wuhan Area.

No direct flights from Wuhan in the People’s Republic of China to Palau, but MOH and border control agencies to conduct screening at airport and seaport for symptomatic passengers with travel history to Wuhan.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020 the Republic of Palau Ministry of Health (MOH) started implementing health screenings at the Palau International Airport in Airai and the Malakal Seaport for symptomatic passengers and crew who may have traveled through areas affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus (n-CoV).

MOH encourages anyone in Palau who has travelled to Wuhan within the last 30 days who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to please call the Emergency Room (ER) of the Belau National Hospital at (tel): 488-2558 for further health advice.

Coronaviruses (CoV) is spread between people through the air by coughing and sneezing, skin to skin contact, and physical contact with infected surfaces. Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Everyone is encouraged to practice preventive measures such as regular hand washing, covering your mouth with a tissue or the upper-sleeve of your shirt when you’re coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the outbreak and advise the public on any developments. For more information about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and other infectious diseases, contact the Communicable Disease Unit (CDU) at 488-2450.