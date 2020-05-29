Palau awarded $19.7 million under CARES Act for unemployment benefits

Palau will receive a grant of $19.7 million under the US CARES ACT to help those who have lost their jobs or income to COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible citizens are Palau, FSM, RMI and United States citizens only.

The funds go to assist those people that have lost their jobs or have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 or lost their income source as result of COVID-19. The two types of benefits include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). Of the $19.7 million, $7.9 will go to PUA and $12 million will go to FPUC which is directed for family assistance.

The funding will run for 39 weeks, meaning that for PUA, a person eligible will receive benefits until December 31, 2020. For persons eligible for FPUC, this will end on July 31, 2020. A person can be eligible to receive both assistance.

Palau became eligible for Relief for Workers Affected by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) under the United States CARES Act 2020 and on March 31, 2020, Palau President Remengesau Jr. signed the agreement implementing the Relief for Workers Affected COVID-19 Act with between the Republic of Palau and the US Department of Labor.

For applications or for more information, the Office WIOA, formerly WIA is open during working hours to assist anyone. The office is located in the Palau Community College complex below PDC building in downtown Koror.