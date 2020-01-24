Palau Tennis Federation held a man’s single final of Palau and Taiwan Tennis Tournament celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations on January 19, 2020. The Tournament, starting from early December 2019, was very much enjoyed by tennis enthusiasts in Palau.

The results of the Tournament are as follows:

Open Doubles Division:

Champions – Keith Ignacio and Armstrong Debelbot

2nd – Eric Basco and Noel Reyes

3rd – Elliot Udui and Burton Wong

Open Singles:

Champion- Ken Sheu

2nd – Keith Ignacio

3rd – Burton Wong

Intermediate Singles:

Champion – EmrDevera

2nd – Jhun Tan

3rd – Arnold Villegas