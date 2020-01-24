Palau and Taiwan Tennis Tournament Celebrating 20 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Palau Tennis Federation held a man’s single final of Palau and Taiwan Tennis Tournament celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations on January 19, 2020. The Tournament, starting from early December 2019, was very much enjoyed by tennis enthusiasts in Palau.
The results of the Tournament are as follows:
Open Doubles Division:
Champions – Keith Ignacio and Armstrong Debelbot
2nd – Eric Basco and Noel Reyes
3rd – Elliot Udui and Burton Wong
Open Singles:
Champion- Ken Sheu
2nd – Keith Ignacio
3rd – Burton Wong
Intermediate Singles:
Champion – EmrDevera
2nd – Jhun Tan
3rd – Arnold Villegas