Officer stabbed, 2 shot in Brooklyn, hours into NYC curfew

New York City police stand on a street early Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after a police officer was shot. The police department says an officer has been shot in Brooklyn. The shooting happened late Wednesday, nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Details on the shooting, including the officer's condition, werent immediately available. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — A confrontation in Brooklyn late Wednesday left one police officer stabbed in the neck, two officers with gunshot wounds to their hands, and another man shot by police, the New York Police Department said.

The officers were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not expected to be life-threatening, the department said. The condition of the man shot by police was not immediately released.

The bloodshed happened just before midnight in the hours after an 8 p.m. curfew that was intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Details on how it unfolded weren’t immediately available.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was on his way to the hospital to check on the officers, according to a spokesperson.

New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, and the spot where the shooting took place is just a block away from a place where demonstrators and police engaged over the weekend in an hours-long standoff, during which a police car was burned and protesters beaten with batons.

A neighborhood resident, though, said there was no protest in the area at the time of the shooting, and it wasn’t clear if there was any connection to the unrest.

The area was filled with police personnel and vehicles in the hour after the shooting.

