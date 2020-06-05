Ngaraard and Ngeremlengui dominate the 2021 Arts & Tides Calendar Contest

Ngaraard and Ngeremlengui Elementary Schools had the highest number of winners of the 2021 Arts and Tides Calendar Contest, with 5 students from each school. Ngaraard had the highest percentage of participation with 79% of students submitting artwork. Ngeremlengui had 36% of students submit artwork.

On May 25 and 26, Palau International Coral Reef Center (PICRC) staff visited Ngeremlengui Elementary School and Ngaraard Elementary School, respectively, to award students at each school for winning in the recently concluded Arts & Tides Calendar Contest. Each year, for the awarding of the Arts & Tides Contest, PICRC staff travel to the school with the most winners and the school of the overall winner to recognize the excellent work of the students.

Students were asked to consider the theme, “Saving Our Oceans from Plastic Pollution,” for their art entries this year. Many creative works came through which illustrated not just the negative effects of plastic on our ocean, but positive solutions that the youth, and anyone living in Palau, can do to help mitigate this problem.

“We congratulate the students, teachers and principals of Ngaraard and Ngeremlengui Elementary Schools, not only for their exemplary artwork, but also for their high participation in the Arts and Tides Calendar Contest”, stated PICRC CEO, Dr. Yimnang Golbuu. “While it is the talented students at the schools throughout Palau that win the awards, the reason for the high level of participation from the schools is because of the dedication and support of the teachers and principals. We thank all the schools for their participation in the 2021 Arts and Tides Calendar Contest.”

