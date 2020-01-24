New Caledonia’s Aircalin cancels charter from China

NOUMEA, 23 JANUARY 2020 (RNZ PACIFIC) — New Caledonia’s international airline has cancelled Sunday’s planned charter flight from China.

The head of Aircalin has told local media that the carrier had failed to obtain the authorisation from China to fly to Tianjin to pick up 282 travelers.

Earlier this week, Air Tahiti Nui also cancelled its planned weekend China charter flight because of problems to secure the required documentation.

None of the cancellations is being linked to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Aircalin’s move follows a government decision to install thermal cameras at Noumea’s international airport for the flight from China.

Anyone who arrived by plane in Noumea after having been to China in the past month is being contacted by the health authorities.

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, New Caledonia introduced health checks at the border to minimise the risk of importing the virus… (PACNEWS)