MOJ Holds 2020 Formation and Inspection

[Koror, Palau 06/04/2020] — Ministry of Justice held its 2020 Formation and Inspection on Thursday, June 6th at 8:30 AM. Law enforcement officers of the different divisions and bureaus of the Ministry of Justice were called to fall in line for the 2020 Ministry of Justice Law Enforcement Formation and Inspection at the Division of Marine Law compound in Malakal, Koror.

Roll call was taken and officers went through inspection as the Vice President and Minister of Justice, Raynold B. Oilouch, along with MOJ Directors inspected the law enforcement officers for compliance in uniform and physical appearances.

MOJ Directors, Attorney General Ernestine Rengiil and VP/MOJ Oilouch gave remarks expressing appreciation to the law enforcement officers for their continued commitments to ensure the safety and security of the Republic of Palau. VP/MOJ Oilouch reflected on some of the major achievements of the Ministry of Justice in the past three and a half years.

Some of these accomplishments highlighted were the stability and steadiness of the Ministry that was brought about with the recruitment of permanent Directors and Chiefs, pay raises and promotions to reward the hard work that the officers have done for the past years, the improvement of maritime security with the addition of new patrol vessels as well as capacity building for the Palau Maritime Operation Center. VP/MOJ Oilouch cited other accomplishments to look forward to, including the new prison facility, new emergency vehicles and patrol cars.

VP/MOJ Oilouch emphasized that the most critical part of MOJ’s mission has been constantly served citing statistics that have shown crime rates decreasing year after year. On the war on drugs, VP/MOJ Oilouch said the Ministry, led by the Narcotics Enforcement Agency, has done a great job and that the results are evident in the number of cases in court. The public’s awareness and the frequent discussions on drugs in the media are also signs that the NEA is doing its job in combatting drugs, said VP/MOJ Oilouch.

In closing, the Vice President thanked all the officers and assured them that the work to improve the Ministry is continuing. (press release)

