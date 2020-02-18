Last memorial held for the missing artist

Memorial service was held for Dave Ngirailemesang, a Mindszenty High School art instructor, a young talented Palauan artist and much-loved son of Ngkeklau community, yesterday at the Sacred Heart Church in Koror.

February 14th was the last day of the 10-day official search for Dave Ngirailemesang. Mr. Ngirailemesang failed to return home from a day of fishing in Ngkeklau waters in Ngaraard State on Sunday, February 2nd. His family reported him missing the next day after attempts to find him on that Sunday night failed.

The official search for him commenced on February 3rd and continued for 10 days around Ngkeklau, Ngaraard, Ngiwal waters, reefs, mangroves, and adjacent waters. Search only yielded the bamboo raft he was on but no sign of him.

The search was huge consisting of members of various law enforcement agencies, State rangers from 6 States, community members, family, and friends. It included support from Guam Coast Guard, PM Air, C-130 plane and involved use of drones.

At the memorial, his students and colleagues from Mindzenty High School, the catholic fraternity as well as his family and community members came for remembrance, support, and prayers for a young man whose life had contributed much to his community

Mr. Ngirailemesang was a 42 years old art instructor at Mindszenty High School and lived in Ngkeklau, Ngaraard until his untimely disappearance on February 1st, 2020. (L.N. Reklai)