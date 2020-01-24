Koror Signs Sister City Relationship Agreement with Taiwan’s Hualien County

Koror State just entered a beautiful relationship with Taiwan’s Hualien County when Governor Franco Gibbons counter-signs a sister city relationship agreement with Hualien County on January 22, 2020 at Palau Royal Resort.

Republic of China (Taiwan) Ambassador Wallace Chow is the key bridge in establishing this relationship. He is a native of Hualien County himself. Since his arrival in Palau in April 2018, he found Koror State and Hualien County share many similarities like abundance of nature beauty, indigenous tribes and sanctuaries, strong sense of environmental protection, and the emphasis on tourism. He then coordinated to form the sister city bond between the two administrative authorities. Finally his efforts bore fruit. The sister city agreement took effect after Governor Gibbons counter-signs it on January 22.

The agreement stipulates that, Koror State and Hualien County agree to exchange experiences and information in the fields of economy, education, culture, tourism industry, and technology; encourage cooperation and exchange of expertise and technological development in the fields of tourism, ecology, environmental protection, and agriculture;Enhance mutual communication, understanding, and learning by exchange visits.

Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy welcomes this new development and encourages both sides to make use of this platform to promote more future exchanges. (PR)