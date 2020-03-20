Konqer Saipan and ROTA postponed indefinitely, Guam and Palau still on

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the KONQER obstacle course events on Saipan and Rota will both be postponed indefinitely, according to the KONQER chief experience officer Kaz Endo.

“As governments around the world work toward containment and mitigation of COVID-19, events globally have been canceled,” said Endo. “And, unfortunately, this also means that KONQER events on both Saipan and Rota will not move forward as normally scheduled, as Marianas Visitors Authority reviews the total effects that this pandemic has on the local economies. When the world phases towards a recovery period (post-COVID-19), count on KONQER to help the NMI and our region to step up and help bring back the smiles and confidence the best way we know how —with Wellness through Play.”

Interested participants are encouraged to check konqersports.com for the latest updates of any event rescheduling once large gatherings are safe to resume. KONQER Sports will honor all refund requests to anyone that has already registered for either event.

Currently, KONQER Guam on Aug. 23 and KONQER Palau on Jan. 9 and 10 (2021) are still moving forward as scheduled. Early bird registration rates will be extended to July 31 for Guam and Oct. 31 for Palau, and registration is currently open at konqersports.com.

“While Kaz and I are certainly bummed to cancel any of our events, we do understand that cancellation is the responsible course of action at this time in order to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” said KONQER president Kelli Wedd. “We wish everyone health and wellness in the days ahead, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to a KONQER event in the near future!”

For more information on KONQER and the 2020-2021 circuit schedules, visit konqersports.com.