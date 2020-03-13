Kenny Reklai of Palau ref at the first 1 star World Beach Volleyball Tour in Tamuning, Guam

1st ever World tour to Micronesia, Guam was fortunate to host the FIVB 1 Star on March 5th to 8th 2020 at the Jimmy Dees Beach, Tamuning, Guam. A total of 25 teams from from 7 countries, namely USA, Japan, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Canada and Guam have entered the fifth women’s event on the 2019- 2020 FIVB World tour calendar.

16 referees including 2 FIVB Referees, Mr. Brian Tan of Singapore, Joungdo Hou of Korea and Kenny Reklai of Palau, a certified Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Volleyball Referee officiated the 4 day World Tour Event.

Kenny had an opportunity to complete the AVC Beach Volleyball course in 2014 and passed both theory and practical to earn a spot to ref high level events such as 1 star. His instructor was Mariko Satomi of Japan, a top FIVB Beach Referee International that officiate 2016 Beach Volleyball in Rio de Janeiro and a nominee for 2020 beach volleyball in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.