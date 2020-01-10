KAZUMA AND EMESIOCHEL ATTEND JICA TRAINING IN JAPAN

Emerlynna K. Kazuma from Koror State Government and Jessica Emesiochel from the Division of Solid Waste Management, Bureau of Public Works, were accepted and are currently attending a JICA Knowledge Co-Creation Training in Japan.

Kazuma and Emesiochel are participating in a training called Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Island Areas. This training began on January 8 and will continue on to February 22, 2020. The training aims to direct the issues on sustainable solid waste management in small islands that participants (organizations) are facing and to formulate the practical measures to the issues. Kazuma and Emesiochel will have the opportunity to attend lectures, observations and exercise on activities, present situation and constraints of solid waste management in Palau and Japan. They will then formulate an action plan on how to achieve sustainable solid waste management based on the issues they encountered, and putting the knowledge and ideas acquired and discussed in Japan.

To learn more about this and other JICA Programs, contact the Ministry of State or JICA Palau Office, or visit https://www.jica.go.jp/english.