Kayangel Hybrid Power System Online

Koror, Palau—As part of a New Zealand Grant, Kayangel’s hybrid power system is now operational. The hybrid system consists of a 63 kWh

solar PV and a 175 kWh battery storage. The capacity of the solar system is sufficient to meet the island’s power demand with a 35 kWh peak load.

On February 17-21, 2020, PPUC’s Renewable Energy Department (RED) were in Kayangel to conduct final testing and commissioning. By assisting the contractor (Infratec) with wiring, synchronization and other work, PPUC staff were able to familiarize themselves and learn more about the new system.

On the last day of their trip, PPUC along with Infratec had the Kayangel Elementary School students tour the Power Plant and see firsthand the new solar system.

Power Generation Division (PGD) Manager Tito Cabunagan reports a daily fuel savings of 37 gallons. With average fuel cost at $2.50 per gallon, the Power Plant will realize a significant reduction to their fuel consumption translating to over $30,000.00 annual savings to PPUC. It is also important to note that as fuel price increases, savings will increase as well.