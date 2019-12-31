Japan’s GGP Grant to Northern Reef Fisheries Cooperative

On Friday, December 13, 2019, Ambassador of Japan Akira Karasawa and Bridget Adachi, Executive Director of Northern Reef Fisheries Cooperative signed the grant contract for “The Project for Procurement of Boat for Northern Reef Fisheries Cooperative”, valued $51,394, under the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan and was witnessed by Northern Reef Fisheries Cooperative personnel.

Fishermen of Kayangel State have been having hard time to transport their catch to Ollei where the Cooperative’s office is located in Ngarchelong State due to the distance and the size of boats they own. As a result of this situation, most of them were unable to make income by fishing as their livelihood.

Accordingly, through the project, one 25 feet boat will be granted and this will enable the cooperative to provide transportation for fisherman in Kayangel State. In addition, the cooperative will be able to facilitate Ngarchelong State fishermen when they need assistance with their catch. Therefore, this project will increase the total catch of the cooperative and help to expand their market and the member’s quality of life.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Karasawa hoped that the boat would contribute to fishermen of Northern States for their quality of life, as well as the sustainable development of fisheries industry in Palau. Furthermore, he requested the cooperative to take good care of the boat so that the granted boat could be used for a long period of time.

The Government of Japan launched GGP in 1999, for the purpose of responding to various development needs engaged in grassroots activities in Palau. As of December 13, 2019, the Embassy has signed 79 grant contracts with schools and hospitals as well as state governments and non-profit organizations. Education, health care and environment are the primary fields prioritized by Japan and its GGP. For further information about GGP, please contact 488-6455 or visit the Embassy of Japan website at http://www.palau.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html .