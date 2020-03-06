Japan Mine Action Service Signed a New Grant Contract and Continues to Work in Palau

On March 2nd, Chargé d’affaires OGINO Takeshi of the Embassy of Japan and Mr. SHIMADA Masato, Representative of Japan Mine Action Service (JMAS) Palau Office, signed a Grant Contract for the project for Work on Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) in the Republic of Palau, the Second Stage. This agreement will make up to US$ 887,986 available from the Government of Japan to JMAS for the purpose of ERW removal activities in Palau for one year onwards.

JMAS has been working in the sea of Palau and has managed to remove a number of ERW since 2013. Their activities have contributed to the environment of Palau as well as its people’s safety and security.

Chargé d’affaires Ogino expressed his appreciation towards the activities JMAS has provided to Palau and stated that he looked forward to working together with JMAS for another year.

Mr. Shimada, Representative of JMAS Palau Office, said that he would like to continue what JMAS has done in Palau so far and also provide activities with an eye on the future.

JMAS is a Japanese NGO established in 2002 and has contributed to removal of ERW and landmines in Cambodia, Laos, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Angola and Federated States of Micronesia other than Palau.