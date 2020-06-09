Idechong appointed Deputy Administrative Director of Judiciary

Hasinta Idechong has been selected to serve the Palau Judiciary as its Deputy Administrative Director. Hasinta previously served in this role before taking a role as a Budget Officer in March 2019. Resuming her position as Deputy Administrative Director, Hasinta will work with the Judiciary’s leadership to direct the day-to-day operations of the Judiciary and improve its administrative functions.

Hasinta earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino. In addition to her work at the Judiciary, she also has experience working in various leadership positions for a variety of government entities. Notably, she worked as Chief Financial Officer for Palau Public Utilities Corporation (“PPUC”), where she helped establish the corporation when the Utilities Consolidation Act merged Palau Water and Sewer Corporation into PPUC in 2013.

Prior to her work in public utilities, Hasinta held positions with both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance. Hasinta is from Ngiwal State and has a grown son in Guam and two elementary-age children at home with her here in Palau.

