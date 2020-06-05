Frederick Granillo named director of Pacific Islands SBDC

The School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Guam announces the appointment of Frederick Granillo as the director of the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network.

Granillo comes to the center with more than 31 years of industry experience, particularly in the areas of accounting, finance, and income taxation. Granillo was most recently the chief financial officer for an established locally and family-owned business. He has also previously held the management positions of business advisor, internal and external auditor, assistant vice president in commercial lending, and controller in a number of different business organizations.

“He has a passion for assisting entrepreneurs and helping them to realize their dream of business ownership,” said Annette Santos, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration. “Being an entrepreneur himself, he knows what it takes to run and manage his own business.”

Granillo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Master of Business Administration in management from Amberton University (Texas).

“The small businesses on Guam and across the Micronesia archipelago represent a vital piece of our economy, communities, and region,” Santos said. “We look forward to Mr. Granillo’s leadership in elevating the Pacific Islands SBDC Network into a thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation while preserving our cultural identities, encouraging new business growth, and improving partner relations.”

